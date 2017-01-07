Ghana struggling to find friendlies in AFCON training camp in UAE

The Black Stars are struggling to find friendly opponents in their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations training camp in the UAE after Morocco pulled out of a scheduled match.

Ghana's national team has been camping in Al Ain in preparation for the tournament in Gabon but the ministry's late decision over the camp venue looks to have affected their plans for friendlies.

The lack of money following the decision by the former minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye not to chase budgets for the team has also resulted in teams unwilling to travel to play the Black Stars.

The Ghana FA wanted the Black Stars to play two friendlies on 7 January and another three days before the team travels to Gabon.

However, GFA vice president of the Ghana Football Association and Management Committee chairman for the Black Stars George Afriyie has revealed were not keen on playing while lack of money has also affected the team's plans.

'We are facing challenges as far as the friendly matches are concerned,' George Afriyie told Kumasi-based Kessben FM.

'We are hoping that by close of day, we're able to resolve it.

'We are struggling to find opponents. We lodge in the same hotel with Morocco but they are not prepared to play us in a friendly.

'There are other teams that we are speaking to and hoping to confirm but all this [struggle] has to do with our budget which has not been approved.

"We are even here in Al Ain without a budget. We hope that this will change very soon.'

The Black Stars are hoping to get the best of preparations before they fly out to Gabon on January 13.

The tournament starts on the 14 January but the Black Stars take on Uganda on 16 January in their first match of the competition.

Ghana are in Group D where they face Uganda, Egypt and Mali.

