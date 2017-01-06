AFCON 2017: Black Stars complete Day 4 at Al Ain camping base

The Black Stars completed their fourth day of training in Al Ain on Friday evening.

Coach Avram Grant and his players are camping in the Asian country in prepraration towards the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The players took part in the hectic training session at the Al-Ain training grounds in the United Arab Emirates.

The Black Stars arrived in Al Ain on Tuesday morning and have been training twice every day in readiness for the tournament in Gabon.

However the players were given a rest on Friday morning ahead of the evening's anticipated hectic session.

All the 23 players selected for the tournament took part with three different drills under the supervision of Grant and his assistants.

Physical trainer Jamie Lawrence took the players through their paces for about 20 minutes before they took part in some tactics drills.

The past paced training session saw two sides in action culminating in a goalless before some training on set pieces.

The Black Stars face a tough task at the Africa Cup of Nations as they face Uganda, Egypt and Mali at the group phase.

