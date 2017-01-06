New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
Defender Lennard Adjetey Sowah leaves Scottish side Hamilton Academical

Germany-born Ghanaian Lennard Adjetey Sowah has left Scottish top-flight side Hamilton Academical. 

The 24-year-old managed just seven league appearances for the first half of the season.

He joined the Accies on a short deal from Hamburg in October.

Sowah, a former Portsmouth player, is likely to return to Germany.

