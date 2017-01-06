Sports News | 6 January 2017 21:46 CET
Defender Lennard Adjetey Sowah leaves Scottish side Hamilton Academical
Germany-born Ghanaian Lennard Adjetey Sowah has left Scottish top-flight side Hamilton Academical.
The 24-year-old managed just seven league appearances for the first half of the season.
He joined the Accies on a short deal from Hamburg in October.
Sowah, a former Portsmouth player, is likely to return to Germany.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].