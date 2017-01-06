Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan set for sixth straight AFCON in Gabon

Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan will be playing in his sixth straight Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon when the competition starts.

The 31-year-old will likely be playing in his last Africa Cup of Nations competition having featured in the last five editions.

Gyan has 7 goals to his name and will be hoping to reproduce his golden moments that has made him one of the best players on the African continent.

Gyan has played in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015 and the heading to Gabon.

