Sports News | 6 January 2017 21:46 CET

Ghana Defender Daniel Opare joins French Division two side RC Lens on loan

Ghana defender Daniel Oapre will be playing in the French second Division till the end of the season after agreeing a 6 month loan deal till the end of the season.

The 27-year-old signed a three year deal with German side Augsburg but has barely played thus the reason to move to Lens till the end of the season.

Having promised a lot in his formative career Opare has since failed to meet his own lofty standards but will see the move to Lens as a stepping stone to get his career back on track.

Lens are getting an experienced player who has played for Real Madrid Castilla, CS Sfaxien, Standard Liege and FC Porto.

He has also played for his nation Ghana and was a member of the Black Stars team that crashed out of the World Cup in Brazil at the group stage.

By Rahman Osman 
