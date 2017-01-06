Mahrez wins African Footballer of the Year

Abuja, Nigeria, Jan 6, GNA - Algeria and Liecester City player Riyad Mahrez was adjudged the 2016 African Footballer of the Year, by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) at the 25th Glo-CAF Awards held in Abuja, Nigeria.

Mahrez, 25, defeated the defending champion Pierre-Emerick AUBAMEYANG of Gabon and Borussia Dortomund and Sadio Mane of Senegal and Liverpool to win the enviable prize.

Mahrez, polled 361 votes as against 313 by Aubemenyong and Mane's 186 votes.

The Algerian dedicated the award to his family and team-mates at both the Algerian National Team and his club side Liecester City.

The African Footballer of the Year Award based in Africa, saw Denis Onyango of Uganda and Mamelodi Sundowns picking 252 votes, as against Khama Biliat of Zimbabwe and Mamelodi Sundowns who had 228 votes with Rainford Kalaba of Zambia and TP Mezembe bagging 206 votes.

Other award winners were; Women's player of the Year - Asisat OSHOALA (Nigeria & Arsenal Ladies), Most Promising Talent - Kelechi IHEANACHO (Nigeria & Manchester City), Youth Player of the Year - Alex IWOBI (Nigeria and Arsenal), Coach of the Year - Pitso MOSIMANE (Mamelodi Sundowns), Club of the Year - Mamelodi Sundowns

National Team of the Year - Uganda, Women's National Team of the Year - Nigeria, Referee of the Year -Bakary Papa GASSAMA (Gambia), Football Leader of the Year

Manuel LOPES NASCIMENTO, President of Guinea Bissau Football Federation, Legend Award - Laurent POKOU - Former player of Cote d'Ivoire, Emilienne MBANGO - Former player of Cameroon, Platinum Award - His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

CAF also named the following players as Africas finest XI; Goalkeeper: Denis ONYANGO (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns), Defenders: Serge AURIER (Cote d'Ivoire & Paris Saint-Germain), Aymen ABDENNOUR (Tunisia & Valencia), Eric BAILLY (Cote d'Ivoire & Manchester United), Joyce LOMALISA (DR Congo & AS Vita), Midfielders: Khama BILLIAT (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns), Rainford KALABA (Zambia & TP Mazembe), Keegan DOLLY (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns), Forwards: Pierre-Emerick AUBAMEYANG (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund), Sadio MANE (Senegal & Liverpool), Riyad MAHREZ (Algeria & Leicester City). Substitutes: Aymen MATHLOUTHI (Tunisia & Etoile du Sahel), Kalidou KOULIBALY (Senegal & Napoli), Salif COULIBALY (Mali & TP Mazembe), Islam SLIMANI (Algeria & Leicester City), Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Roma), Kelechi IHEANACHO (Nigeria & Manchester City), Alex IWOBI (Nigeria and Arsenal).

GNA