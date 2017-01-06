New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
Sports News | 6 January 2017 16:44 CET

Gerrard Nus joins Black Stars camp in the UAE

By MyJoyOnline

Spanish tactician Gerard Nus has joined the Black Stars training camp in the United Arab of Emirates.

Nus who currently works as coach for North American Soccer League side Rayo OKC joined the team on Monday as they prepare for this month's Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

He worked together with Avram Grant in Equatorial Guinea two years ago when Ghana narrowly missed out on the trophy to neighbours Ivory Coast.

Jamaican physical trainer, Jamie Lawrence is also be part of Avram Grant’s backroom staff for the one-month tournament in Gabon. He is also expected to help improve the fitness levels of the Black Stars players.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

BEING A CHRISTIAN DOES NOT AUTOMATICALLY MAKE YOU OBEDIENT.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img