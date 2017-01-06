New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
Cup of Nations | 6 January 2017 15:07 CET

Odartey Lamptey urges Black Stars to have nation at heart

By MyJoyOnline

Former Ghana midfielder Odartey Lamptey says wearing the national team jersey should be enough motivation for Black Stars players to play their hearts out for the country ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Lamptey is worried about the current trend that players are only motivated by fat bonuses to play for the national team rather than playing for pride.

“I think the state should do what the players need to ensure they perform so well in the AFCON but that doesn’t mean the players should demand outrageous bonuses considering the current state of the economy.” said Nii Odartey Lamptey .

“I have always said that money shouldn’t be the only source of motivation for the Black Stars team but wearing the National colors should be a major source of motivation. If you ask those former players who won the 1963, 1965, 1978 and the 1982 trophy how much did they received, absolutely nothing but they were happy wearing the National team colors.

“The Black Stars have come close to winning the trophy since 2010 but unfortunately they have failed to do so and I think should be a guide now for the team to end our 35 years trophy drought.” He added.

The Black Stars are currently in Al Ain intensifying preparations for the Africa cup of nations.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Cup of Nations

Is it westernization or civilization when Ghanaians experience and imitate all aspects of life abroad?
By: Dr.Lee
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img