Hearts of Oak fans to have a feel of their new signings on Sunday

Hearts of Oak will unveil their new signings on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Rainbow club will be playing a friendly game against Bechem United and will use the opportunity to outdoor their new signings.

Marquee signings like Malik Akowuah, Bright Lukman,Ben Mensah and Joshua Otoo are all players that will be seen at close hand by the fans of the club.

There will also be opportunities for the fans to take pictures with the players after the game against Bechem United.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com