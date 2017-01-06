AFCON 2017: Six players in Ghana’s squad making their AFCON debut

Six players in Ghana's squad will be having a feel of the Africa Cup of nations in Gabon for the first time.

Wa All Stars goalie Richard Ofori is heading to Gabon for his first taste of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Sweden based Ebenezer Ofori, Germany based Bernard Tepketey and Samuel Tetteh who plays in Austria will also be playing in the competition for the very first time.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, Andy Yiadom of Barnsley will all be making their debut in the competition.

The Black Stars are in Dubai and will only depart for Gabon on the 13th of January.

