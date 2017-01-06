New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
Sports News | 6 January 2017 11:20 CET

Leicester City have plans to replace Jeffrey Schlupp if he leaves this January

English Premier League champions Leicester City have plans of replacing Jeffrey Schlupp effectively if he does leave in this transfer window.

Reports in England claim Brady is Claudio Ranieri's next major target after the deal to bring midfielder Ndidi into the fold from Racing Genk was announced on Thursday.

The Republic of Ireland international has been linked with a £7million move in the January transfer window with Leicester now understood to be the clear front runners.

