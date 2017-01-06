New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
Sports News | 6 January 2017 11:20 CET

Ghana dominate Bundesliga stars heading for the Africa Cup of Nations

Schalke 04 duo Baba Rahman and Bernard Tepketey have ensured Ghana has the highest number of stars heading to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Below are some of the names from the Bundesliga heading to Gabon.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund): The highest-scoring player in the current season (16 matches) runs on for the host country Gabon.

Baba Rahman (FC Schalke 04): The Players out on loan from Chelsea was nominated for the final squad of Ghana.

Nabil Bentaleb  (FC Schalke 04): The loan from Tottenham Hotspur has been nominated for the Algerian national team.

Salomon Kalou (Hertha BSC): The 31-year-old attacker goes with defending champions Ivory Coast at the start.

Marcel Tisserand (FC Ingolstadt 04): The central defender will play at the African Cup for the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Sambou YatabarÃ© (SV Werder Bremen): The 27-year-old national team of Mali is at the Green-Whites on the siding and will leave the club in the winter break.

Bernard Tekpetey (FC Schalke 04): The 19-year-old talent has not played an international game, is however in the final squad of Ghana.

