Female footballer claims Black Stars not capable of winning Africa Cup of Nations

Juliet Quansah, a female footballer in Ghana claims the Black Stars do not have it in them to win the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

There is a wide debate in Ghana on the capability of the national team's ability to win the tournament.

Juliet Quansah who was speaking to women in Sports Association claims the age of some of the top players in the team is not good enough to win the trophy.

