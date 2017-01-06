Black Queens defender says Ghana is not worth dying for

In a tweet she tagged the outgoing president of the country, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, Black Queens defender Linda Eshun says Ghana is not a country worth dying for.

The Black Queens are still owed bonuses to the tune of $25000 per player which the outgoing Sports Minister promised to pay them before Christmas but has not been paid.

The Queens on December 22 embarked on a protest to demand the $25,000 bonus owed them for finishing third at 2016 Africa Women's Championship in Cameroon.

The team was assured by the Ministry that they would receive their bonus before Christmas and stopped their protest.

The frustrated defender who scored two goals at the just ended Africa Women's Championship in Cameroon harbours fears that the monies may not be paid with a day to change the country's administration.

In a post which she tagged President John Mahama, Eshun wrote: It high time Ghana stop doing women's football. Not a country to die for!!! #payBlackQueens @JDMahama

"It such a shame your own disrespect you in such a manner #payBlackQueens @@JDMahama."

The trademark of lies by the outgoing Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye has suddenly turned the Sports Ministry into an untrusted outfit and the Black Queens are likely to pick their bonuses under the new administration.

