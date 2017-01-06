New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
Sports News | 6 January 2017 11:20 CET

Leicester City plan a move for Robbie Brady as Jeffery Schlupp replacement

English Premier League champions are planning a replacement for Ghanaian star Jeffery Sclupp as he looks set to leave the King Power Stadium.

Robbie Brady, a star player for Championship side Norwich City, has been on the wanted list of the EPL champions but they can only sign him if Schlupp leaves.

According to Sky Sports, Aston Villa and West Brom thought to be keen on the Ghanaian left-back and that can pave the way for Brady.

Schlupp has seen a dip in form compelling the Thinkerman to relegate him to the bench and may have to leave the Champions this Januray.

This now means Norwich are relying on Leicester to move on their player before they can sell Brady, unless another club comes in with an offer.

Leicester were keen on a move for Brady in the summer but the Irishman decided to stay at Carrow Road and help the club achieve promotion at the first attempt.

However, Norwich currently sit outside the play-off places and have lost eight of their last eleven Championship matches. This could tempt Brady into a move away.

Brady who is serving a three-match ban currently has scored three goals with three assists in the Championship this season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

To be a pessimist in the lingering success ideas is a good and close step to achieving them
By: Enoch Ntelaba
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img