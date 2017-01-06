Leicester City plan a move for Robbie Brady as Jeffery Schlupp replacement

English Premier League champions are planning a replacement for Ghanaian star Jeffery Sclupp as he looks set to leave the King Power Stadium.

Robbie Brady, a star player for Championship side Norwich City, has been on the wanted list of the EPL champions but they can only sign him if Schlupp leaves.

According to Sky Sports, Aston Villa and West Brom thought to be keen on the Ghanaian left-back and that can pave the way for Brady.

Schlupp has seen a dip in form compelling the Thinkerman to relegate him to the bench and may have to leave the Champions this Januray.

This now means Norwich are relying on Leicester to move on their player before they can sell Brady, unless another club comes in with an offer.

Leicester were keen on a move for Brady in the summer but the Irishman decided to stay at Carrow Road and help the club achieve promotion at the first attempt.

However, Norwich currently sit outside the play-off places and have lost eight of their last eleven Championship matches. This could tempt Brady into a move away.

Brady who is serving a three-match ban currently has scored three goals with three assists in the Championship this season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com