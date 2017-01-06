Bechem United President reiterates desire to impress in debut CAF Confederation Cup campaign

Bechem United President Kingsley Owusu Achiaw has reiterated their desire to impress in this year's Caf confederation cup campaign.

Bechem in their debut campaign must beat Algerian giant MC Alger in the first round to progress to the next stage of the competition.

Many fear the team from the small town of Bechem are going to add up in the numbers but President at the unveiling of their new kits and players for upcoming season said they will not disappoint Ghanaians.

''I will simply say Bechem United will impress, we will do our best. I don't want to put unnecessary pressure on the technical team and the players.''

''We hope that with the materials we have at our disposal and the technical team that we have beefed up, Bechem will not just add up by to the numbers in Africa''

