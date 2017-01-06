New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
Africa Sports | 6 January 2017 11:20 CET

Lost bags forced Aubameyang to dress down - CAF

By Samm Audu
While his peers were dressed formally at African football's glitzy annual award ceremony, lost luggage forced Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (R) into casual clothing. By PIUS UTOMI EKPEI (AFP)
While his peers were dressed formally at African football's glitzy annual award ceremony, lost luggage forced Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (R) into casual clothing. By PIUS UTOMI EKPEI (AFP)

Abuja (AFP) - Lost luggage left Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang under-dressed at African football's glitzy annual award ceremony, organisers said on Friday.

Aubameyang jetted in to the Nigerian capital, Abuja, as the reigning Confederation of African Football (CAF) footballer of the year.

But while his peers and dignitaries were dressed formally, the 27-year-old Gabon forward was forced to attend the ceremony in casual clothing, including a T-shirt and baseball cap.

"Aubameyang only arrived at the Hilton Hotel in Abuja an hour before the event without his bags, as they were missing in transit. That was why he dressed that way," said CAF spokesman Junior Biyam.

The Gabon skipper himself took to social media to explain why he did not dress up for the occasion.

"That moment when you just arrive for the ceremony of african player of the year and they lost our baggage!! so that's how we dress tonight. Thanks Lufthansa," he wrote on Instagram.

Leicester City and Algeria forward Riyad Mahrez won the player of the year award, ahead of Aubameyang and Liverpool's Senegalese international Sadio Mane.

Both Mahrez and Mane wore suits.

