Bechem United unveil new kits for 2016/17 season

Bechem United on Thursday, 5th January at the Grand Casamora Hotel in Accra, unveiled their new Macron kits and new signings for the upcoming 2016/17 season

The kits were designed by Italian kit manufacturers Macron who are expected to cloth the Premier League side for the new season. The kits made possible by FIFA agent Oliver Arthur has the green home strip and white away strip.

For the players, the club revealed 11 new signings including Former Ghana Premier League top scorer Ahmed Toure.

‘’We did this simply because we want people to know the players we are going to depend on in our African campaign and the jerseys Bechem will use so that when you see us playing anywhere you will identify us’’ President of the club Kingsley Owusu Achiaw noted.

Bechem are expected to don their new kits for the GFA Gala later this month.

Bechem United by virtue of winning last year’s MTN FA Cup will represent the nation in the Caf confederation cup. Many fear the team from small town of Bechem are going to add up in the numbers after being paired against Algerian giant MC Alger in the first round.

But President Mr Achiaw insists they will not disappoint Ghanaians.

‘’I will simply say Bechem United will impress, we will do our best. I don’t want to put unnecessary pressure on the technical team and the players.’’

‘’We hope that with the materials we have at our disposal and the technical team that we have beefed up, Bechem will not just add up by to the numbers in Africa’’

