The 23-man squad of players who DIDN'T make Ghana's AFCON 2017 selection

After days and weeks of nagging, impatient waiting and anxiety as Avram Grant was expected to name his provisional squad for AFCON 2017 in Gabon, he finally did that on 2nd January, 2017 with 26 players.

Three players were to be axed from the pre-list to make final 23 man squad to represent Ghana in Gabon.

Abdul Majeed Waris, Raphael Dwamena and Joseph Attamah Larweh were the victims of the trimming.

They aren't the only Ghanaian players who will be upset for not making it to Africa's flagship tournament.

There other top footballers who will be disappointed as well.

GHANASoccernet.com take you through an alternative 23 players who could have been part of the AFCON 2017 final squad.

We start from the back to the front departments of a football team.

GOALKEEPERS:

As many aren't so convinced Ghana is having the best shot stoppers at the tournament, Lawrence Ati - Zigi should have been considered after manning the posts for Ghana at the 2015 FIFA U20 World Cup. He has had good spell at Liefering this term with 9 games to his name.

Ernest Sowah's experience at the AFCON and last season's performance could have been very significant for the Black Stars.

Daniel Agyei is still one of fans' favourite the country is having. He could have been a perfect number one or cover in Gabon.

His short stint at Medeama SC has earned a deal to Tanzanian side Simba SC.

He won the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2009 as the first choice goalie.

DEFENDERS:

Few pundits and connoisseurs have believe in the defensive set-up of Ghana ahead of the AFCON 2017 with many fearing of early exit. Turkish based Nuru Sulley is tipped to be one of the dispirited players who couldn't make cut for the journey to Gabon after aiding Alanyaspor gain promotion to the Turkish top flight last year.

Rashid Sumaila also comes in with lots of potential after an impressive season so far in the Qatar Stars league with Al-Gharafa FC whilst Hearts of Oak' s Inusah Musah expected a place in at least the provisional squad of the Black Stars since he is the reigning best defender in the Ghana Premier League.

Another unlucky defender to be excluded from the AFCON squad is Kadri Mohammed. He has seen less action at his new club FC Austria Wien. He earned his first call-up during the qualifiers.

At the lateral, Asante Kotoko skipper Amos Frimpong is one of the few performing Ghanaian right backs at the moment. He scored eight goals from his position in the top flight last term meanwhile Emmanuel Adjei Sowah should have been looked at as one of the fastest growing talent in Europe this season.

With Ghana lacking natural left backs, Dreams FC's captain Abdul Bashiru is one of the standout defenders in the year 2016 with eight MVPs in the league.

MIDFIELDERS

Liberty Professionals wonder kid Latif Atta Blessing and Medeama SC's free-kick specialist Kwesi Donsu come to mind when looking for top Ghanaian footballers in the year 2016.

Latif was top scorer in the Ghana Premier League last season with 17 and also emerged best player whilst Donsu bagged 15 goals with 10 of them coming from set piece. His deadball instinct could have proved some worth in the AFCON.

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Daniel Nii Adjei was very influential in TP Mazembe's CAF Confederations Cup triumph. A call-up for him would have been a deserved one.

The forgotten Albert Adomah is having an exciting season at Aston Villa but couldn't earn an invitation to the Black Stars for the tournament in Gabon.

Former Ghana Premier League top scorer Augustine Okrah showed his displeasure of not being part of the provisional squad of the Black Stars on Twitter few days to the announcement. He had stellar spell in 2016 after netting 17 times in the Sudanese Premier League.

Rio Ave's Alhassan Wakaso was expected to make the cut for the tournament being held in Gabon. He is one of the few consistent players in Europe in the last two seasons.

Newly signed Akhisar Belediyespor midfielder Enock Adu Kofi is very known in the European scene after consistently make appearances for his former side Malmo FF in the UEFA Champions League. The were high hopes of making it to the AFCON 2017.

Isaac Coffie received many plaudits when he starred in Genoa's 3-1 win over Juventus for 90 minutes. Even though he hasn't seen much action this term, his performance against the Old Ladies of Italian caught sight of many fans.

TP Mazembe's top assists provider, Solomon Asante was overlooked despite his experience with the national team. He was very key for the DR Congo giants when they won the CAF Confederations Cup 2016.

STRIKERS

Ghana's chances of clinching the ultimate at the African Cup of Nations 2017 will huge depend on the sharpness of the attackers sent to Gabon after the top scoring Ghanaian in world this year Raphael Dwamena was dropped from the squad. Egyptian Premier League leading top scorer Nana Poku was among the strikers many tipped to represent the country in Africa's biggest football tournament.

He just signed for UAE top flight side Al-Shabaab after a lucrative offer couldn't be rejected.

Chicago Fire attacker David Accam failed to earn spot in Ghana's final 23 man squad despite scoring 9 goals in the 2016 MLS season.

He has been with the Black Stars since 2014.

Avram Grant could have also gambled with an invitation for former Black Stars B striker Joel Fameyeh who scored 10 goals in his debut season for both FC Belshina and Dinamo Brest in the Belarusian premiership since the inclusion of Bernard Terkpetey in the final 23 is being seen as such.

Even though he found the back of the net just three times this season in the Norwegian league, Mahatma Osumanu Otoo is another striker who could have provided some cover at the AFCON 2017.

Emmanuel Ocran got an invitation to train with the Black Stars ahead the last AFCON qualifier against Rwanda when he scored a hatrick in the Ghana Premier League against Dreams FC. The youngster should have been handed a call-up to the team as we look at his progress as a player for the future.

