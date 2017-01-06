New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
Sports News | 6 January 2017 11:20 CET

Hearts of Oak to unveil new signings on Sunday ahead of Bechem friendly

Hearts of Oak will unveil their latest signings for the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League this Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The unveiling ceremony will precede the club's scheduled friendly game with Bechem United at the same venue.

Marquee signing Malik Akowuah and Bright Lukman together with Daniel Kodie, Joshua Otoo, Anthony Nimo, Robert Addo, and a few more would be unveiled to the fans of the club and the general public on Sunday.

