Longest-serving Ghana’s Sports Minister slams Nii Lante Vanderpuye's style of leadership

Former Ghana's Minister of Youth and Sports, hon. E.T. Mensah has slammed the boisterous leadership style of outgoing Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye insisting he assumed office with a mind set to hunt the Ghana FA.

In an interview during the 2017 Extra Ordinary Congress of the Ghana FA, Hon. E.T. Mensah who has been the longest serving Sports Minister in the history of the country noted that the Nii Lante's posture towards the GFA was not the best styles of leadership the ministry needed.

'Leadership obviously means leading a group of people. When you set into an office with the mindset of doing things your own way, you will never succeed. When you go to the people, stay with them and learn from what they have, you don't go with a mindset,' he said.

Nii Lante goes into the history books as the worse Sports Minister the country has ever had following his style of always addressing issues in the media instead of addressing the appropriate quarters.

He drew the battle line with the Football Association the very day he was nominated to be confirmed for the position and held grudges with them on a number of occasions throughout his administration.

But the former Minister of Sports insists that such an obnoxious character must be a lesson for upcoming ministers.

