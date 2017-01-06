New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
6 January 2017

Riyad Mahrez: Leicester winger is named Africa’s best player

By BBC

Leicester forward Riyad Mahrez has won the Confederation of African Football’s player of the year award.

The 25-year-old Algerian, who inspired Leicester to the Premier League title, is already the PFA Player of the Year and BBC African Footballer of the Year.

Borussia Dortmund’s Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was second and Senegal and Liverpool striker Sadio Mane came third.

Arsenal and Nigeria forward Alex Iwobi won the young player award.

Countryman and Manchester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho was in contention for the honour.

