Replacement goalkeeper Fatau Dauda sad for Kwarasey over injury that ruled him out of AFCON

Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda says he is sad over the last-minute injury that ruled out Adam Kwarasey from the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations even though he has profited from the mishap.

Dauda was handed a late call up by coach Avram Grant on Wednesday to replace the Norway-based goalkeeper Kwarasey joined the team in the UAE but was ruled out because of a back injury.

The Enyimba goalie who joined the team in their pre-tournament camp in the UAE expressed his sadness for Kwarasey.

'I am very sad for my brother Adam Kwarasey, I was preparing to go to Nigeria and join my team for the pre-season when I had a call to come back to the Black Stars."

Dauda will join Razak Brimah and Richard Ofori as the three goalkeepers for Ghana at the tournament in Gabon.

