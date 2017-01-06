Pantsil trip to Fulham won't spark Kaizer Chiefs partnership with English side

English side Fulham say their former defender John Pantsil's visit to the club with some young players from his South African club Kaizer Chiefs won't spark a partnership between the two clubs.

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach John Pantsil is spending some time at Motspur Park this month with some young players from the South African giants.

The trip has sparked rumours that there is a partnership between the two sides in the offing.

However Fulham insist there is no such thing as they have facilitated the visit because of their legend.

'The club can confirm that former player John Pantsil, now a coach with Kaizer Chiefs, will be spending some time at Motspur Park this month,' read a statement on the Fulham official website.

'With the South African outfit currently on their mid-season break, Pantsil will be bringing four of their young players to the training ground to join in with Peter Grant's sessions.

'It is purely an experiential trip, with no official collaboration between Fulham and Kaizer Chiefs.'

As reported earlier, Lorenzo Gordinho, Ryan Moon, Emmanuel Letlotlo and Siyabonga Ngezana have jetted off to England earlier this weeek to train with the Championship side.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com