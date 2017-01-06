Waris, Dwamena, Lawerh dropped from Ghana's final squad

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Jan. 5, GNA - Strikers Abdul Majeed Waris, Raphael Dwamena and Defender Joseph Attamah Lawerh have failed to make the final cut in Coach Avram Grant's squad, submitted to the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) for the 2017 AFCON to be staged in Gabon.

It came as a disappointment to some Sports analysts who feels coach Grant should have included Lorient forward Abdul Majeed Waris, SC Austria Lustenau Raphael and defender for Turkish club Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Joseph Attamah Lawerh who have been phenomenal at club level this season.

The final 23-man squad are currently in Al Ain preparing for the biennial competition which will be played in a fortnight.

Schalke 04 forward Bernard Tekpetey and AIK Stockholm midfielder Ebenezer Ofori will experience their maiden appearance at the tourney.

The final list includes one local player goalkeeper Richard Ofori, defender Andy Yiadom, midfielders Thomas Partey, Samuel Tetteh and Ebenezer Ofori as well strikers Bernard Tekpetey and Ebenezer Assifuah in line for their AFCON show.

The Black Stars will continue preparations for the tournament and could play two friendly games before landing in Gabon on January 13 for the finals on January 14.

The team will be captained by Al Ahli striker Asamoah Gyan, and deputy skipper Andre Ayew.

Ghana who finished second in the last edition will be chasing the title for the first time in 35 years. Grant's charges will face Egypt, Uganda and Mali in Group D.

Below is the full squad

Goalkeepers: Razak Braimah (Cordoba, Spain), Abdul-Fatau Dauda (Enyimba, Nigeria), Richard Ofori (Wa All Stars)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Andy Yiadom (Barnsley, England), Baba Rahman (Schalke 04, Germany), Frank Acheampong (Anderlecht, Belgium), (John Boye (Sivasspor, Turkey), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England), Edwin Gyimah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa)

Midfielders: Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu (Udinese, Italy), Afriyie Acquah (Torino, Italy), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain) Mubarak Wakaso (Panathinaikos, Greece), Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England), Ebenezer Ofori (AIK Stockholm, Sweden), Samuel Tetteh (Leifering, Austria)

Forwards: Asamoah Gyan (Al Ahly, UAE) Jordan Ayew (Aston Villa, England), Andre Ayew (West Ham, England), Ebenezer Assifuah (Sion, Switzerland), Bernard Tekpetey (Schalke 04, Germany)

