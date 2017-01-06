Arsenal and Nigeria star Alex Iwobi beats Ghana duo Sandra Owusu and Eric Ayiah to win 2016 CAF Youth Player of the Year Award

Ghana duo of Sandra Owusu Ansah and Eric Ayiah missed out of winning the 2016 CAF Youth Player of the Year after Nigeria and Arsenal starlet Alex Iwobi won the award.

Iwobi, 20, claimed the coveted prize after being the Ghanaian pair who excelled for the Black Maidens, Princesses and Starlets respectively.

The Arsenal star has enjoyed considerable success at the club level in the English Premier League and also played an instrumental role for the Super Eagles in their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Owusu Ansah represented both the Ghana U17 and U20 Female Teams at two different World Cups during the calendar year and won many praises.

While Ayiah captained wowed many with his excellent display for Ghana's Male U17 side, steering them to earn qualification to the CAF U17 AFCON.

