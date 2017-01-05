Bechem United unveil new Macron kit for 2016/17 season

Bechem United have unveiled their new Macron jerseys for the 2016/17 season.

The outdorring was done on Thursday evening at the Grand Casamora Hotel in Accra.

Jerseys unveiled include home strip which is green and white away strip.

The new Jerseys will be used for their Ghana Premier League, MTN FA Cup as well as debut campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup.

