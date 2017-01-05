New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
UAE giants Al Ain to splash $25m for West Ham star Andre Ayew

West Ham midfielder and Ghana deputy captain Andre Ayew is a subject of $250,000-a week deal from Al Ain with the UAE top-flight side keen on splashing $25m to grab the player.

According to reports, the Arabian Gulf League side, coached by Croatian tactician Zlatko Dalic, has offered a fee of $25 million for the West Ham United summer signing.

Ayew has struggled to maintain his form in the English Premier League since joining West Ham United in a record transfer from Swansea City.

The 26-year-old has scored just once in 11 League matches for West Ham United this season.

The former Olympique Marseille star and Ghana U20 World Cup winner could be joining countryman Asamoah Gyan in the Arabian Gulf League.

The player is currently with the Black Stars team preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

WE LOOK NOT TO THE THINGS THAT ARE SEEN,FOR THE THINGS THAT SEEN ARE PERISHABLE,BUT THE THINGS THAT ARE UNSEEN ARE ETERNAL.
By: akoaso -H-H
