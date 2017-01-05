New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
Former Black Stars shot stopper Joe Carl happy Fatau Dauda rejoins Black Stars

Former Black Stars and Asante Kotoko shot stopper Joe Karl has hailed the recall of Fatau dauda into the Black Stars saying his arrival will bring competition in the goalkeeping department.

According to Joe Karl, Fatau's pool of experience at both the World Cup and Afcon will be very valuable for the national team at the 2017 Afcon.

'It's good news that we have such an experienced goalkeeper like Fatau in the team. He will bring competition into the goalkeeping department,' the ex-Asante Kotoko goalie told Happy FM.

'The final decision on who takes the number spot lies with coach Avram Grant, but I believe Fatau's experience in the World Cup and the Nations Cup will give him a slight advantage over the other two.'

The Enyimba FC goalie was handed a recall into the team after Coach Avram Grant initially dropped him from the 26-man provisional squad.

