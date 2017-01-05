Fit-again Dennis Appiah lands in La Manga with Anderlecht squad for winter training

Fit-again Dennis Appiah is among Anderlecht's 22-man squad who have landed in La Manga, Spain for mid-season training tour.

The right back has been on the sidelines for close to four months.

He last played for Anderlecht back in August when he came off the bench in their Europa League tie against Slavia Praha.

Appiah managed only three league appearances before his injury.

Goalkeepers: Boeckx, Roef, Svilar

Defenders: Najar, Appiah, Sowah, Spajic, Faes, Nuytinck, Deschacht, Delcroix, Obradovic

Midfield: Dendoncker, Tielemans, Badji, Doumbia, Stanciu, Chipciu, Bruno, Capel

forwards: Teodorczyk, Vancamp



