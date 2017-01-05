New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
Sports News | 5 January 2017 20:47 CET

Nuru Sulley rejoins Turkish side Alanyaspor after Black Stars snub

Alanyaspor defender Nuru Suley has rejoined the Turkish side following his snub by Black Stars coach Avram Grant despite holding a successful training with the team.

The former Hearts of Oak defender arrived in Turkey in the early hours of Wednesday to join the side for preparation for the league after the Christmas break.

Nuru was one of the players who were controversially dropped from the provisional 26-man squad by Avram Grant for the Black Stars residential camping in Dubai.

The player who was hailed by all during the Black Stars non-residential camping and training moved to his base in Turkey to join his club but says he is happy to have trained with the team.

'It has always been my dream to play for the Black Stars and I know even though I was dropped for the tournament, my time will soon come,' Nuru told GHANAsoccernet.com

Nuru Suley guided the Alanya side into the Turkish top flight this season and has since been instrumental to the side's campaign to maintain the Super Lig slot.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

love is a fire that reigns in the heart.
By: evelyn20002006@yahoo
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img