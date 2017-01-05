New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
Sports News | 5 January 2017 14:41 CET

Caf president Issa Hayatou referred to Egyptian prosecutors

By CitiFMonline

Confederation of African Football president Issa Hayatou has been referred to Egyptian prosecutors for investigation over allegedly abusing his position.

At issue is a deal awarding the broadcast rights to several African football tournaments to a media company, Lagardere Sports.

According to the Egyptian Competition Authority, Hayatou is suspected of not opening up the tender to free and fair competition as required by Egyptian law.

Caf is based in Cairo so the authorities say it must follow their laws.

African football’s governing body had no comment to make, while Hayatou could not be reached.

The 70-year-old is currently in Abjua, Nigeria ahead of Thursday’s Caf annual awards.

Hayatou was elected as Caf president in 1998 and is serving his seventh term in office.

Lagardere is not the subject of the referral, but says the allegation is wholly unfounded.

 –
BBC

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Our childhood and adolescence are much more of Life living us than We living Life. But this is expected to reverse as we grow up. If not, call it a an insidious disaster
By: Edetor Mathias
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img