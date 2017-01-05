New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
League Report | 5 January 2017 13:55 CET

Hearts of Oak line up Bechem United friendly on Sunday in Accra

Hearts of Oak have stepped up training ahead of a high profile friendly game with reigning FA Cup Champions Bechem United.

The Phobians will play Godwin Attram's Academy side this afternoon at the Legon Ajax Park before testing the strengths of Ghana's only participant in this year's CAF Confederation Cup competition at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Hearts fans were there in their numbers as usual to watch the team's training session.

WELL YOU ARE A SHUTTER .. KEEP THE HOPE AND FAITH UP .. WE LOVE YOU ALWAYS AND YOU SHALL SURE COME BACK TO US HOMMIE .. 1 LOVE
By: Hero
