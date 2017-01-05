New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
Cup of Nations | 5 January 2017 13:55 CET

Black Stars intensify training with two training sessions today in Dubai

Black Stars coach Avram Grant has planned double training session today at their camping base in UAE as he intensifies preparations for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. 

The Israeli will for the first time train with his 23-man squad for the tournament which starts in Gabon on 14 January.

Grant will be working on his squad to have an idea of his starting XI for the tournament.

He will test the battle readiness of his squad against two yet-to-be-named opponents.

