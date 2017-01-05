New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
Sports News | 5 January 2017 13:55 CET

Wa All Stars to play Al Hilal in friendly in Khartoum

Wa All Stars are expected to travel to Sudan to face champions Al Hilal in a friendly.

GHANASoccernet.com understands the northern Blues will leave Accra next week for the exhibition match.

It is part of plans to give the team international exposure ahead of their continental debut in the Champions League next month.

Wa All Stars will play Bechem United on 22 January at the Tamale Sports Stadium in the Super Cup.

Sports News

In the desert of the heart, tears do not touch the ground. (Dans le d'sert du coeur, - Les larmes ne touchent la terre.)
By: Charles de Leusse
