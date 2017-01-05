Wa All Stars to play Al Hilal in friendly in Khartoum

Wa All Stars are expected to travel to Sudan to face champions Al Hilal in a friendly.

GHANASoccernet.com understands the northern Blues will leave Accra next week for the exhibition match.

It is part of plans to give the team international exposure ahead of their continental debut in the Champions League next month.

Wa All Stars will play Bechem United on 22 January at the Tamale Sports Stadium in the Super Cup.

