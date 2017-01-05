FEATURE: Dropping Majeed Waris and Raphael Dwamena is a demonstration of technical and tactical bankruptcy by Avram Grant

Sometimes I wish I could write like an ordinary Ghanaian and not as a football writer be ause of my passion. But how will readers be able to distinguish my write-ups as a passionate Ghanaian and as a football writer? I wish they could.

The news of Majeed Waris and Raphael Dwamena's drop from the Black Stars' final squad for the 2017 Afcon tournament is not only a big blow but also a demonstration of Avram Grant's poor understanding of the basic rudiments of the game.

Some months ago, I wrote that Avram Grant is the worst foreign coach Ghana has ever had taking into consideration his technical and tactical bankruptcy.

He has poor game reading abilities and his selection of the template squad must tell you he even lacks the eye to pick the right players.

During the Black Stars four days training at Acquainas Park, the most impressive players have all been dropped from the squad; Latif Blessing, Rashid Sumaila and Nuru Suley.

Despite the fact that the three players were impressive at the Stars' training, they all came to the Stars' non-residential camping with impressive performances from club sides.

Rashid was the best player for his side Al Gharafa, had played over 40 matches for both Al Gharafa and Al Qadsia with 6 goals and over 10 man of the match awards. Rashid was voted the best foreign player in Kuwait, won his club's best defender and best player double.

Nuru Suley was the most consistent Ghana center back in the top European leagues while Latif Blessing had emerged the best player in the Ghana Premier League with over 17 goals in the season, winning the goal king and over 15 man of the match awards.

So at least, their performance before the non-residential camping pointed to the fact that they deserved to be with the team.

Now, Grant has hit Ghana with the biggest blow ever; dropping Majeed Waris and Raphael Dwamena.

Waris, despite returning from injury this season has played 14 matches with 4 goals. He ended last season with 11 goals in 20 matches and has recently hit top form as he won the player of the month award at Lorient.

Raphael Dwamena did not only impress all at the Black Stars training at Acquainas Park but also came with his impressive scoring record from Austria Lustenau. He had scored 18 goals in 20 matches and scored 6 goals at the Black Stars training recently.

Despite all these, Avram Grant thinks these are the players to be dropped from the team.

Each of the players picked is a Ghanaian but the fact is that the selection of Bernard Terkpetey is dubious and shall always remain so.

All we can say now is that let's leave everything to the coach, which is obviously what we can do, but the sad thing is that we will leave everything for the coach and he will end up deepening our 33 years winless run at the Afcon.

Well, behaving as the typical miraculous Ghanaian, we will expect Ghana to perform the usual magic at the tourney regardless of Avram Grant's visionless approach to the competition.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

