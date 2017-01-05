Championship side Fulham confirm John Paintsil's visit

English side Fulham have confirmed that former star John Paintsil has returned to the club for an experimental trip.

Paintsil, who is now assistant coach at South African giants Kaizer Chiefs, arrived at Motspur Park with four young players from Chiefs.

A statement on the club website read: ''The Club can confirm that former player John Pantsil, now a coach with Kaizer Chiefs, will be spending some time at Motspur Park this month.

''With the South African outfit currently on their mid-season break, Pantsil will be bringing four of their young players to the training ground to join in with Peter Grant's sessions.

''It is purely an experiential trip, with no official collaboration between Fulham and Kaizer Chiefs.''

