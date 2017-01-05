New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
Sports News | 5 January 2017 10:49 CET

Ghana fixtures for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations

Ghana will start their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations against Uganda in Port Gentil on 17 January in Group D in what is expected to be a cracker of a game:

The Black Stars have already played against the Cranes this year in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier which ended 0-0 in Tamale early this month.

Avram Grant and his boys will face Mali at the same venue five days later.

Ghana's final group match will be against seven-time African champions and returnees Egypt on 25 January at the Stade de Port-Gentil.

At the last edition, the Black Stars finished runners-up to Ivory Coast after losing on penalties at the finals in Equatorial Guinea.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

If a man takes money from someone to vote for the one,he(the money taker)will pay the money back.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img