New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
Sports News | 5 January 2017 10:49 CET

Ghana call-up boost Raphael Dwamena status despite AFCON final squad snub

Striker Raphael Dwamena has enhanced his reputation despite failing to make Ghana's final squad to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. 

The Austria Lustenau player impressed when he trained with the team in Accra during the non-residential camping.

His performance earned him a place in the provisional 26-man squad which travelled to UAE for training.

Dwamena was dropped before the CAF deadline of on 04 January.

The experience garnered is expected to boost his club career.

Raphael Dwamena latest videos
Video: Watch highlights of performance of Ghana newboy Raphael Dwamena - 3 days ago

VIDEO: Watch all 10 goals scored by Ghanaian forward Raphael Dwamena in Austria so far this season - 2 months ago

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

In all your ways acknowledge God and His shall direct your path.
By: Eric (aeteyee@yahoo.
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img