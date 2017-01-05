Sports News | 5 January 2017 10:49 CET
Adam Kwarasey must undergo surgery to fix back injury problems
Goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey will need surgery to correct a back problem which ruled him out of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.
The Rosenborg player was named in the provisional 26-man squad but withdrew on health grounds.
He has since been replaced by newly-signed Enyimba FC Fatau Dauda.
GHANASoccernet.com understands the Norway-born will have to go under the knife to solve the problem.
