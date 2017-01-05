New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
Sports News | 5 January 2017 10:49 CET

Raphael Dwamena attracts attention of top flight Austrian clubs

Raphael Dwamena is a transfer target for some of the top clubs in Austria after his recent impressive showing at club level.

The 21-year-old scored 18 goals for his club Austria Lustenau and his overall play was very impressive.

His performance at club level recently earned him a call up to the preliminary Africa Cup of Nations squad though he did not make it the final 23 man squad.

His inability to make it competition has however not dented his chances as clubs like Austria Wien has braced themselves to sign him up.

Raphael Dwamena latest videos
Video: Watch highlights of performance of Ghana newboy Raphael Dwamena - 3 days ago

VIDEO: Watch all 10 goals scored by Ghanaian forward Raphael Dwamena in Austria so far this season - 2 months ago

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

HE WHO LOVES OR WANTS TO BE LOVED MUST BE TRUSTFUL.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img