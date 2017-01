Ghana Presents 7 New Faces To Afcon 2017

Title favourites Ghana Black Stars are going to the 2017 African cup of nations in Gabon tournament with seven new faces.

Coach Avram Grant on Wednesday night dropped Majeed Warris, Rahael Dwamena and Joseph Laweh Attamah from the team.

Incidentally, players like goal keeper Richard Ofori, Ebnezer Ofori, Andy Boakye Yiadon, Thomas Patey, Samuel Tetteh, Benard Tekpetey and Ebenezer Assifuah passed the test of the Israeli football tactician who is focused on winning the gold for Ghana. Below is the Black Stars list for AFCON 2017

Ghana’s 23 man squad

Goalkeepers: Razak Braimah (Cordoba, Spain), Fatau Dauda (Enyimba) Richard Ofori (Wa All Stars)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Andy Yiadom (Barnsley, England), Baba Rahman (Schalke, Germany), Frank Acheampong (Anderlecht, Belgium), (John Boye (Sivasspor, Turkey), Jonathan Mensah (Anzhi, Russia), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England), Edwin Gyimah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa)

Midfielders: Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu (Udinese, Italy), Afriyie Acquah (Torino, Italy), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Mubarak Wakaso (Panathinaikos, Greece), Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England), Ebenezer Ofori(AIK Stockholm, Sweden), Samuel Tetteh(Leifering, Austria)

Forwards: Asamoah Gyan (Al Ahli, UAE) Jordan Ayew (Aston Villa, England), Andre Ayew (West Ham, England),Ebenezer Assifuah (Sion, Switzerland), Bernard Tekpetey(Schalke, Germany)