Ghana Football Association Honors Special Contributors At Extra Ordinary Congress

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Wednesday 4th January awarded some key dignitaries for their contributions to the promotion and development of Ghanaian football at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The awards were categorized into Platinum, Diamond and Gold and were given to the following dignitaries for their contribution to the development of the sport and the association at large.

The awards were given in these categories to the distinguished contributors:

PLATINUM

Osagyefo Osadeayo Nana Agyemang Badu II and Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbui Afede XIV. The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was also supposed to receive a Platinum award, but due to his bereavement, he could not attend and the organisers promised to deliver it to him in Kumasi.

DIAMOND

Sir. Samuel Esson Jonah, Dr. Kwabena Duffour, Hon. Yaw Osafo-Maafo, Hon. Enoch Teye-Mensah, Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom, Stephanie Sanders Sullivan

GOLD

J.Y. Appiah, Sophia Okuley, Kwaku Ampim-Darko, Alhaji Adamu Iddrisu (Posthumous), George Boroh Dasoberi (Posthumous), Dr. Kojo Benjamin Taylor, Ernest Thompson, Habiba Atta Forson and Alex Mould.





