New Year Cross-over Church Services: The New Madness Of Black People
Football News | 5 January 2017 08:26 CET

Ghana Football Association Honors Special Contributors At Extra Ordinary Congress

By Sammy Heywood Okine

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Wednesday 4th January awarded some key dignitaries for their contributions to the promotion and development of Ghanaian football at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The awards were categorized into Platinum, Diamond and Gold and were given to the following dignitaries for their contribution to the development of the sport and the association at large.

The awards were given in these categories to the distinguished contributors:

PLATINUM
Osagyefo Osadeayo Nana Agyemang Badu II and Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbui Afede XIV. The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was also supposed to receive a Platinum award, but due to his bereavement, he could not attend and the organisers promised to deliver it to him in Kumasi.

DIAMOND
Sir. Samuel Esson Jonah, Dr. Kwabena Duffour, Hon. Yaw Osafo-Maafo, Hon. Enoch Teye-Mensah, Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom, Stephanie Sanders Sullivan

GOLD
J.Y. Appiah, Sophia Okuley, Kwaku Ampim-Darko, Alhaji Adamu Iddrisu (Posthumous), George Boroh Dasoberi (Posthumous), Dr. Kojo Benjamin Taylor, Ernest Thompson, Habiba Atta Forson and Alex Mould.


W11


W9

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Football News

It is better to live a good life than to live "the good" life
By: Nelson Quaye
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img