All set for Glo-CAF Awards

Accra, Jan 4, GNA - All is now set for the 2016 Glo-CAF Awards Gala Night scheduled at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, Nigeria.

The awards remained the most prestigious in Africa, recognising outstanding players and other critical football stakeholders by Africa's highest football authority.

The event is bankrolled by one of Africa's biggest brands, Glo.

Many of the award recipients, other sports dignitaries, government officials and football administrators and top executives of the continental football ruling body, Confederation of African Football (CAF) have started trooping into the Nigerian capital for the ceremony.

Event sponsor, Glo, has promised an exciting time for football lovers all over the continent and beyond with a rich pot of entertainment-laced show.

Gabonese midfielder, who plays for Borussia Dortmund, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Algerian winger and Leicester City playmaker, Riyad Mahrez and Senegalese winger and Liverpool star, Sadio ManÃ© are the top contenders for the 2016 African Player of the Year award.

For the African Player of the Year (Based in Africa), Ugandan and Mamelodi Sundowns GoalKeeper, Denis Onyango, is in the race with the Zimbabwean forward and Mamelodi Sundowns teammate, Khama Billiat and the Zambian and TP Mazembe midfielder, Rainford Kalaba.

Glo-CAF Awards 2016 will, as usual, parade the greatest African football legends, including the new African Footballer of the Year and winners in other categories including African Player of The Year (Based in Africa), National Team of The Year, Club of The Year, and Coach of The Year.

Other categories are National Team of the Year, Women's National Team of the Year, Most Promising Talent of the Year, Youth Player of the Year amongst others.

GNA