2016/2017 GPL to commence on Feb. 4

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Jan. 4, GNA - The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed Saturday, February 4, for the commencement of the 2016/2017 Football Season.

The date was confirmed at the GFA Extra-Ordinary Congress held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi, President of GFA, also revealed that the 2016/2017 GN Bank Division One League will kick off on February 3, this year.

According to the President, the Super Cup, and the re-introduced of the Gala Competition, which will be played after a sixteen years of absence, will also be held as a curtain raiser ahead of the domestic season.

The Super Cup will be played between the Premier League Champions, Wa All Stars and FA Cup winners, Bechem United, on Sunday, January 22, at the Tamale Sports Stadium, whilst the Gala will be played among Premier League clubs on six days after the Super Cup in Kumasi.

Defending Champions Wa All Stars is expected to begin its title defense on Feb. 4

