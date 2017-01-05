Mimi Fawaz, Richard Mofe-Damijo to emcee 2016 GLO-CAF Awards

Accra, Jan 4, GNA - Mimi Fawaz, premium show host and presenter of Sports 360 on Vox Africa and popular Nigerian actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) have been confirmed as the emcees for the 2016 Glo-Caf Awards.

Mimi of Nigerian descent has worked for CNN, ESPN and ITV Television networks, and has been described as the 'driving force behind UK's first original African football show. Mimi has successfully carved a niche for herself in a field dominated by men.

Mimi is delighted by the opportunity extended to her to host the show and has promised Africa and the rest of the world a spectacular delivery.

Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known is a Nigerian actor and politician. He was the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Delta State, Nigeria between 2009 and 2015.

A lawyer, politician and journalist, he has featured in several top-notch soaps and films such as Ripples, Out of Bounds, Three Wise Men, Oloibiri and Hush. A multiple award winner, RMD in 2005, won the Best Actor in a Leading Role at the maiden edition of the African Movie Academy Awards and is also the face of Glo's powerful television commercials which celebrated the company's ground-breaking launch of Nigeria's first nationwide mobile 4G LTE network.

The duo will add colour to the glitz and glamour of the night on 5th January, 2017, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, where the African Player of the Year 2016 will be announced.

Other awards for night include African Player of the Year - Based in Africa, Women's Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, National Team of the Year, Women's National Team of the Year, Most Promising Talent of the Year, Youth Player of the Year amongst others.

