IMPRESSIVE: Rashid Sumaila inspires Al Gharafa to 2-0 win over Al Ahli despite Black Stars snub

Despite being snubbed by Black Stars coach Avram Grant in Ghana's provisional 26-man squad for the 2017 Afcon, Al Gharafa defender Rashid Sumaila has guided his side to a 2-0 win over Al Ahli in the opening game of the second round of the Qatar Stars League.

Rashid who left Ghana on Tuesday evening arrived in Qatar on Wednesday morning 6o guide his side to the all important win few hours after arrival.

The Ghana defender was at his usual best for the Cheetahs in a game that saw another Ghanaian international Awuley Quaye Jnr. scoring the second goal for Al Gharafa.

George Akwasi also starred for Al Gharafa while former Ghana U20 star John Benson and Fred Dabanka lasted the entire duration for the losers.

Rashid was dropped from the Black Stars squad by the former Chelsea boss, a decision which attracted various negative comments from pundits of the game who felt the former Kotoko defender ought to have made it to the Afcon.

This will be the 9th game Rashid has guided the Cheetahs to win after joining them from Al Qadsia on a year long loan.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

