AFCON 2017: Ghana's Group D opponents Uganda announce 23-man squad

Uganda coach Milutin Sredejovic named a predictable 23-man sqaud for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Serbian announced his charges after losing 2-0 to Tunisia in a pre-tournament friendly in Tunis on Wednesday.

The Cranes will now head to Dubai for another training camp where they will play two high profile friendlies against Slovakia and Ivory Coast.

Uganda open the Group D campaign against Ghana on 17 January in Port Gentil before playing Mali and Egypt.

They will be playing in their first Nations Cup finals since 1978 when they lost to Ghana in the final.

Uganda's final 23-man squad:

Robert Odongkara (Saint George, Ethiopia), Joseph Ochaya (KCCA), Geoffrey Kizito (Than Quang Ninh, Vietnam), Murushid Juuko (Simba, Tanzania), Isaac Isinde,

Tony Mawejje (Thotur, Iceland), Sentamu Junior Yunus (Ilves, Finnland), Khalid Aucho (Baroka, South Africa), Geofrey Sserunkuma (KCCA, Uganda),

Luwagga William Kizito (Rio Ave, Portugal), Geoffrey Massa (Baroka, South Africa), Denis Iguma (Al Ahed, Lebanon),

Moses Oloya (Hanoi T and T, Vietnam), Nico Wadada Wakiro (Vipers, Uganda), Godfrey Walusimbi (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Hassan Mawanda Wasswa (Nijmeh, Lebabon), Faruku Miya (Standard Liege, Belgium),

Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Magoola Salim Omar (El Merriekh, Sudan), Awany Timothy Dennis (KCCA, Uganda),

Muhammad Shaban (Onduparaka, Uganda), Batambuze Shafik (Tusker, Kenya), Azira Michael (Colorado Rapids, USA)

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com