Sports News | 4 January 2017 18:15 CET
Enoch Adu Kofi pens three-and-a-half deal for Turkish top flight side Akhisar Belediyespor
Ghana midfielder Enoch Adu Kofi has joined Turkish Super Lig side Akhisar Belediyespor on a three-and-a-half year deal.
The 26-year-old moves from Swedish side Malmo FF where he ended the season with a championship medal.
Adu has moved to Antalya to join the Green and Blacks on mid-season training.
Akhisar Belediyespor ended the first half of the season in 10th place.
