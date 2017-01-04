Enoch Adu Kofi pens three-and-a-half deal for Turkish top flight side Akhisar Belediyespor

Ghana midfielder Enoch Adu Kofi has joined Turkish Super Lig side Akhisar Belediyespor on a three-and-a-half year deal.

The 26-year-old moves from Swedish side Malmo FF where he ended the season with a championship medal.

Adu has moved to Antalya to join the Green and Blacks on mid-season training.

Akhisar Belediyespor ended the first half of the season in 10th place.

