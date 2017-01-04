Ghana opponents Egypt name crack final 23-man squad for AFCON

Ghana's group opponents Egypt have named their final 23-man squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations that includes AS Roma superstar Mohammed Salah and Arsenal star Mohamed Elneny.

The 44-year-old goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary was also included in the squad most likely making him the oldest player in the tournament to be played in Gabon.

The squad is dominated by home-based players as they are 12 players from the local league in the squad with foreign-based taking up 11 places in the squad.

Pharaohs coach Hector Cuper dropped four players from his provisional 27-man provisional squad he announced earlier this week.

The four players are: Masry's defender Hamada Tolba and midfielder Ahmed Gomaa, Zamalek midfielder Mohamed Ibrahim and Ismaily goalkeeper Mohamed Awad.

The team are currently in final training camp for the Cup.

They will play Tunisia in a freindly on Sunday at Cairo International Stadium.

After missing the past three editions, record holders of seven Nations Cup titles, Egypt will take on Ghana, Mali and Uganda in Group D of the 2017 cup.

The 2017 Africa Cup of Nations will take place in Gabon from 14 January - 5 February.

Egypt's final squad is as follows:

Keepers:

Ahmed El-Shennawi (Zamalek), Essam El-Hadary (Wadi Degla) and Sherif Ekramy (Ahly).

Defenders:

Ahmed Dwidar (Zamalek), Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City, England), Ahmed Fathi (Ahly), Ahmed Hegazy (Ahly), Ali Gabr (Zamalek), Karim Hafez (Racing Club de Lens - France), Mohamed Abdel-Shafi (Ahly Jeddah, Saudi Arabia), Omar Gaber (FC Basel, Switzerland) and Saad Samir (Ahly).

Midfielders:

Abdallah El-Said (Ahly), Amr Warda (Panetolikos, Greece), Ibrahim Salah (Zamalek), Mahmoud 'Trezeguet' Hassan (Mouscron, Belgium), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal, England), Tarek Hamed (Zamalek) and Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City, England)

Forwards:

Ahmed Hassan 'Kouka' (Braga, Portugal), Mahmoud Abdel-Moneim 'Kahraba' (Ahly Jeddah, Saudi Arabia), Marwan Mohsen (Ahly) and Mohamed Salah (AS Roma, Italy).

